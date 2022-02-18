Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of PDF Solutions worth $75,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

