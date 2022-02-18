California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $78,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in California Water Service Group by 124.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $58.42 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

