Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $83,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.61.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

