Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,236,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $85,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,518,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after buying an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,425,000 after buying an additional 221,620 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,431 shares of company stock worth $4,119,203 in the last 90 days. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.