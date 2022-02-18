Man Group plc Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Man Group plc grew its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 351,285 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,640,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 159,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 192.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 116,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

