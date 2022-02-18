CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

