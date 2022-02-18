CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW opened at $182.28 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

