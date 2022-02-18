Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $202,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 223.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

