SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

