Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 52.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

