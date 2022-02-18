Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

