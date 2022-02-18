DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

DHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

DHX stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 525,965 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 436,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

