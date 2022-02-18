DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

