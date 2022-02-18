DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.