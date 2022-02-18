Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resonant has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of RESN opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Resonant by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

