MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

