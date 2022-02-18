Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vericel reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.18 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,518.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vericel by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after buying an additional 141,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

