Brokerages Anticipate Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $150.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.51. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

