Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,431,895 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 21,048.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $89,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beauty Health by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,739,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Beauty Health by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

