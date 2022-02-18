Invesco Ltd. Sells 52,399 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $91,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of BMI opened at $102.45 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.