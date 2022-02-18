Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $74,000 Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 107.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 17.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $20.52 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.70.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

