Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $79,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of ZIM opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

