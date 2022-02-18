Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 8,418 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,952. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

