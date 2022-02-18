Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 86,000 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $647.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,023.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

