Monster Beverage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 27,882 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 2,832 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.71.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

