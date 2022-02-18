Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells 2,139 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.47 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.78.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

