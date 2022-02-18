Analyzing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 9 9 0 2.42 Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $173.39, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Danske Bank A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 3.52 $48.33 billion $15.35 9.87 Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.46 $1.98 billion $1.15 8.41

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Danske Bank A/S. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 38.00% 19.01% 1.30% Danske Bank A/S 30.26% 7.35% 0.32%

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Danske Bank A/S on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, governments and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment provides comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, wholesale payments, investment banking and asset management products

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels. The Non-core segment includes certain customer segments that are no

