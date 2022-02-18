Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,825 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,630% compared to the average volume of 510 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

