GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 127.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 290.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $457,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GME opened at $123.41 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $348.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.25.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

