Randall D. Rogers Buys 1,010 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

