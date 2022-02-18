Lowell W. Robinson Purchases 500 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Lowell W. Robinson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PFX opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 23.47. The company has a market cap of $103.92 million, a PE ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, research analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PhenixFIN by 56.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

