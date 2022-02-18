Insider Buying: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Buys 380 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $15,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $4,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

FMBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

