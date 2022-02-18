WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $85.13 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

