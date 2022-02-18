Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 640

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 640 ($8.66) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.98) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.25) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.14 ($8.04).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 566 ($7.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 465.69.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

