Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KRG. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

