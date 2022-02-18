California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 42,674 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSY opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

