California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

