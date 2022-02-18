Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 187.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 402,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

RDVT opened at $27.46 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

