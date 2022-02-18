Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 220,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $128.75 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.