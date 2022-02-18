Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,799 Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $9,676,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $8,961,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $8,712,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $5,786,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,178,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MUDS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

