Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) by 45.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ME. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

ME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at 4.71 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of 3.96 and a 12 month high of 13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.02.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

