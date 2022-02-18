8,280 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSIG opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

