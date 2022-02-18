3,149 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.15%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

