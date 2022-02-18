5,333 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

