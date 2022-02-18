Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $200,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,299,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,891,000 after acquiring an additional 514,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

