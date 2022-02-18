Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $200,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,299,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,891,000 after acquiring an additional 514,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GLW opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.
In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.
About Corning
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corning (GLW)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.