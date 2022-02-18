Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,900 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPK opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

