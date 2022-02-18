Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $232,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $114.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

