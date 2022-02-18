Axa S.A. Invests $666,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Schneider National by 2,869.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 332,579 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after buying an additional 314,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 274,013 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.03.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

