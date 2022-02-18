Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,335 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

