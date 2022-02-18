Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $28.14 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

