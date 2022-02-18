Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 4,571 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in Baidu by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in Baidu by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu by 100.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 68.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $166.40 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

